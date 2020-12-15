COVID-19 Continues

By Andy Damián-Correa

acorrea@theguardsman.com

We know about the coronavirus that there have been more than 13 million cases and 266,900 deaths in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and a division of opinion on the use of the masks.

We know that the vaccine is on its way and that healthcare workers and senior citizens should be vaccinated late in December 2020.

In terms of the economy, jobs, housing, healthcare, and the tragic effects on lives and well-being, Americans understand our uncertain future. The election was a renunciation of the mismanagement of the Donald Trump administration.

We have all suffered during this pandemic. California recently announced new restrictions on 12 counties and extra security measures for businesses.

Meanwhile, San Francisco, which is already in the purple tier, announced new restrictions starting Sunday, Dec. 6, that go even further than the state’s rules. California, as a state, has now eclipsed one million cases.

San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) has moved up San Francisco’s COVID-19 color to purple, and City College will continue to follow SFDPH precautions. Remote instruction will continue.

San Francisco public health officials have reported 164 deaths and 16,479 positive cases in the global corona crisis and are expected to grow up in December’s next early days.

According to the San Francisco public health department, the Latino community has been the most affected by this pandemic. The Mission, Bayview-Hunters Point, Excelsior, and Tenderloin have been hit particularly hard.

We all know the significant challenges that await in the coming months; however, the hope is that excellent medicine will help us in these difficult times.

Our actions have a significant impact. Please follow the instructions of the doctors and scientists. Today we know what is essential, and we thank the nurses and doctors who have been at the forefront of the battle against the virus.

If you do decide to do something in person during the holiday season, please do it outdoors. Wear a mask, only share food with people in your household, wash or sanitize your hands, keep your distance from people who aren’t in your family, and avoid sharing utensils or drinks; this should be an easy step toward taking care of ourselves during this pandemic.

Life is not a joke, and COVID-19 does not give up. 2021 will become one more year that will challenge us in all aspects of our lives.