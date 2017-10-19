This Saturday! 10th Annual Community Dance Collage

Come celebrate 10 Years of a Day of Dance, Saturday, October 21, 2017 on the Third floor of the Wellness Center on Ocean Campus! Performances by Bay Area Colleges will showcase Hip-hop, Jazz, Salsa, Ballet, and additional music genres.

Schedule

Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.

Dance workshops will be held at 2-3:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m with guest teachers.

An evening performance by Bay Area Colleges will be held at 7:30 p.m.



General Admission for classes and/or evening performance is $10.00.

For further questions, please contact Anna Marie Roake at aroake@ccsf.edu. To follow updates and information, refer to https://www.facebook.com/pg/10thAnniversaryEdition.