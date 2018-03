11th Annual Mexika New Year 6 Rabbit – TOCHTLI

Come celebrate the ceremony at Sun Rising with Danza Azteka!

Time: 6 a.m.

When: March 12, 2018

Where: CCSF Mission Campus

1125 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94110

Special guests speakers including Carlos Valenzuela of Kolibri Arts, an artist of the Aztec Medallion presenting its creation.

MUSIC / POETRY / OPEN MIC / BRUNCH de TRAJE / LA REYNA BAKERY

Sponsored by CCSF AS, Mission Campus, Toltek Think Tank.

Information: (415) 756-5589

zemazatzin@hotmail.com

www.aztekayolokalli.com/clock