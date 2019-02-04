PG&E outage leaves CCSF bungalows in the dark

By Jackelinne Gramajo

On the first day of classes, a power outage struck City College’s Ocean Campus east bungalows, cutting electricity in a variety of classes and student services.

The outage, which began 12:25 p.m., cut WiFi and power services for Ocean Campus’ math labs, The Guardsman, student account services and the legal affairs department.

Students relied on phone data to access the internet; teachers turned to their lamps to provide their classes light.

Pacific Gas and Electric claimed that a preliminary finding determined the outage was caused by scheduled maintenance work. A repair crew showed up to restore power around 5 p.m.