Due South Offers Free Concerts at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park

By Eric Bean

dbean6@mail.ccsf.edu

The Jerry Garcia Amphitheater at McLaren Park hosted the Due South concert series featuring local bands Deafheaven and Marbled Eye. Produced by Noise POP in conjunction with SF Parks Alliance the outdoor venue is quite appealing for many reasons, but to top it off, the shows are free to the public.

Upcoming shows on September 17 and October 9. Sept. 17th features Thao Nguyen, artist, songwriter, touring musician, and producer based in Oakland, California. With special guest Ruby Ibarra, a rapper and spoken word artist from the Bay Area.

The final show in the series takes place October 8th and features Ozomatli, winner of 4 Grammys, coins themselves as “young political activists and musicians,” playing a unique combination of urban-Latino, hip hop and salsa, dancehall, cumbia, samba and funk. With special guest La Misa Negra, a 7-piece band from Oakland, California, known for their unique blend of Afro-Latin, and cumbia. They bring a high-energy, vintage sound, complete with horn and accordion-driven jams, and a dynamic rhythm section.

With easy access and plenty of options for getting there and enjoying yourself. The amphitheater is located in a forest environment at McLaren Park, complete with many miles of biking and hiking trails. There is a free bicycle valet next to the main parking lot, with plenty of parking both in the lot and on the street, or there are special drop off lanes for easiest access.

You can count on plenty of food and drink options with various trucks, local restaurants and drink stands. Bring the kids, and bring the dog because this venue is pet and family friendly. You can bring in a cooler with food but alcoholic beverages must be purchased on site. This was an excellent way to spend a day listening to music and enjoying a local San Francisco community.