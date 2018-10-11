Fabulate: A Visual Experience

Model poses at the end of the catwalk to showoff the intricate stitches on the Oxford shirt by Ethel Revita and custom-made pants done by Makeya Kaiser. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Cliff Fernandes/The Guardsman
By Cliff Fernandes

As part of the Disabled Students Programs and Services, students from City College’s Surface Design Class had their artwork displayed on a catwalk held at Creativity Explored on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

    Fabulate, the title of the fashion show, captures the theme of the exhibition, which showcases artwork made from found materials and high-end fabric donated from clothing stores all around San Francisco with spare materials.

    City College professor Carole Fitzgerald worked alongside her class of 15 students throughout the year to incorporate ethnic, traditional and folk wear patterns, most notably from Greek, Polish, African, Japanese and Chinese cultures, to students’ unique art style. The garments were then curated in August for the catwalk.

    The apparel was put up for sale at the end of the show with the proceeds being split between Creativity Explored, the venue used by City College’s Surface Design class, and the artists.

Make-up Artist Andrea Bolding puts lip liner as finishing touches on model Mara Poliak before the Fabulate catwalk begins. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Cliff Fernandes/The Guardsman
Stylists, Nelson Bloncourt and Mariel Gonzalez run through their list of articles on the clothesline yet to be assigned to a model. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Cliff Fernandes/The Guardsman
Model Patricia Rubio wears a blue Oxford shirt featuring hand drawn work by City College student Lakeisha King. Thursday, Sept 20, 2018. Photo by Cliff Fernandes/The Guardsman
Ethel Revita's fills her artwork with bright, saturated blocks of color, as can be seen on the tunic for the Fabulate fashion show. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Cliff Fernandes/The Guardsman
City College student JD Green pays tribute to Michael Jackson through the leather Thriller Bomber Jacket at the Fabulate fashion show. Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Cliff Fernandes/The Guardsman
A model strides the catwalk in Makeya Kaiser's full set of hand drawn shirt, jeans and tee during the opening of the Fabulate fashion show. Thursday Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Cliff Fernandes/The Guardsman
