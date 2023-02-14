Spring 2023 Welcome Day Brings City College Community Back to Campus

By Emma Pratt

Email espratt8@mail.ccsf.edu

Welcome to Campus Day was well attended despite heavy rain, with 235 registered ticket check-ins.

Initially planned to be held in Ram Plaza at the Ocean Campus, the event was moved to the Smith Hall cafeteria to accommodate the poor weather. “With the rain, I wasn’t sure if we’d get a big turnout, but this is a big turnout I think. And it’s great we had it indoors,” said Rebecca Ancheta, sociology instructor and chair of the behavioral sciences department.

Outreach services and the student activities office collaborated to organize the event. Many City College departments and services showcased their programs and offerings via tabling, and students participated in a campus-related bingo game.

“It’s been exciting getting to meet new students and guiding them to a new path here at City College,” said George Lin, program coordinator in the architecture department. “. . . I wasn’t expecting to see so many students here on such a rainy day,” he said. “. . .I truly appreciate the outreach department for getting to so many students, and parents too. Some of them are high school students and their parents are here trying to find out what’s in store for them,” said Lin.

New student William Ford attended Welcome Day to learn more about the computer science department. “I’m actually a transfer student. I came from Central Texas College. I used to be in the military. Now that I’m out of the military, I decided to continue my education,” said Ford.

“I got an email from City College about the event. I decided to come here so I can know more about the programs the school has. I also wanted to know where the buildings are so I know where to go for class,” said Ford. “It [Welcome Day] makes me feel comfortable because now I know there are more programs I can take,” he added.

Returning students also discovered programs outside of their already intended fields of study. “I spoke with the languages department which was great. I wasn’t signed up but now I am going to sign up for Chinese 1A,” said Mark Halesworth, a returning student and science major. “I’m hopeful this will be a successful semester,” Halesworth added.

“I hope the rest of the semester feels this collaborative and welcoming,” said Elena Alvardo-Strasser, a sociology faculty member, in a similar vein.

Guillermo Luzardo, the construction management program coordinator, felt optimistic about the return to campus, yet acknowledged that online learning better suits some students’ needs. “It’ll be a little challenging, at least for the construction management world. A lot of our students are working, they are working students, so coming in person may be a challenge. [We] are trying to have some remote, some in-person classes. Most of our classes are in person at this point,” said Luzardo. “I’m very excited about being once again back in the college environment. We look forward to having a great semester. This [Welcome Day] definitely brings back the energy we were missing,” he said.

Welcome to Campus Day was held on Jan. 11 ahead of the Spring 2023 semester commencement on Jan. 17.