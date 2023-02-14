Parking Rate Increase Near Multi-Use Building

Renée Bartlett-Webber

rbartle8@mail.ccsf.edu

As of Jan. 17, the lower Balboa Reservoir parking area (behind the Multi-Use Building) has changed management from City College to Douglas Parking. It now costs $6.50 to park and student and staff permits are not honored. The lot is open Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There are QR codes posted to pay electronically or an attendant will be present to accept payments. All other campus parking lots will remain at $5 and continue to honor valid student and staff permits.

In December 2022, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) officially sold the 17-acre property to BHC Balboa Builders LLC. Plans for the reservoir consist of 1,100 housing units, half of which are planned to be affordable units at 55% to 120% of average median income (currently $53,350 to $116,400 for a one-person household.)

Proposals to build a housing development on the Balboa Reservoir date back to the 1960s and have failed consistently every decade, until the city resurfaced the idea in 2017 and it was approved in 2020.

There has been perpetual opposition to such proposals that has continued to the present day. Neighbors and City College faculty have spoken out against the privatization of public lands and advocated for the land ownership to be transferred to City College. One instructor argued that losing 2,000 spaces would be detrimental to the commuter college’s future and would greatly impact the community. There was even an allegation that the 2017 proposal violated the California Environmental Quality Act.

While the debate may continue, the ownership has been officially transferred and plans to go forward with construction are underway. In a letter to the City College community, campus police said, “CCSF will start to work collaboratively with the landowners and hopefully develop a long-term agreement at consistent parking rates.”