Have Your Say Hot News News Opinions & Editorials Have Your Say September 3, 2019September 3, 2019 The Guardsman 0 Comments Andy Damian Correa, campus safety, City College of San Francisco, have your say, ocean campus, Saroya Mackey By Andy Damian-Correa Photos by Saroya Mackey What are your safety concerns on campus? “I’ve been here for a year and I feel like I don’t have any concerns about that.” — Claire Chang “There isn’t a program telling us what to do, but with a little common sense and maturity we know what to do in that situation.” — Amia Luis, Construction Management Electrical Engineering “I think that people are on high alert, but I am not too worried about it. I don’t think we’ve had the training on where to go, or what to do so we’ll just run.” — Vail Szendrei, Physics “When walking to Cloud Hall from Creative Arts building some of the stairs are slanted and I almost fell and I feel there’s always people crossing roads at whatever time.” — Kharisma de la Cruz, Medical Assisting “Don’t think people will really mess with me that much. But if there is a reason, I would throw my life aside to save someone who’s around me.” Wilson Paun, Industrial Design Transfer