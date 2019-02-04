Monday, February 4, 2019
The Guardsman
Have Your Say: Given the recent death of a Uber passenger, do you still feel safe using Uber/Lyft?

Photos by Michael Montalvo

Given the recent death of a Uber passenger, do you still feel safe using Uber/Lyft?

 

“I don’t really think about that, but I do feel safe but maybe they could do a tighter background check or psych tests to help them choose who drives.” ~~Lizette Albalos, Pre Nursing

 

“As a Uber driver of 5 years, I haven’t had any issues with other drivers or passengers. I think Uber and Lyft can put in more care in the relationship between drivers and passengers.” ~~Mesafint Gebermariam, Aeronautics

 

“Yes and no, I ride my bike but I don’t trust a lot of drivers because most of them are not from here so they don’t know the area. Also I over analyze drivers too, it freaks me out.”  ~~ Melanie Choi Nursing

 

“I think it’s safe, I used to use Uber all the time. I have a car now but I would use Uber because it feels safe.”~~Nick Valdez, History

 

“No, I do not feel safe. There’s a lot of young women getting kidnapped and assaulted so I don’t use Uber or Lyft anymore.” ~~Nalasha Johns, Nutrition

