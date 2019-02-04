Have Your Say Opinions & Editorials Have Your Say: Given the recent death of a Uber passenger, do you still feel safe using Uber/Lyft? February 3, 2019February 3, 2019 The Guardsman 0 Comments have your say, HYS, Lyft, Michael Montalvo, safety, uber Have Your Say Photos by Michael Montalvo Given the recent death of a Uber passenger, do you still feel safe using Uber/Lyft? “I don’t really think about that, but I do feel safe but maybe they could do a tighter background check or psych tests to help them choose who drives.” ~~Lizette Albalos, Pre Nursing “As a Uber driver of 5 years, I haven’t had any issues with other drivers or passengers. I think Uber and Lyft can put in more care in the relationship between drivers and passengers.” ~~Mesafint Gebermariam, Aeronautics “Yes and no, I ride my bike but I don’t trust a lot of drivers because most of them are not from here so they don’t know the area. Also I over analyze drivers too, it freaks me out.” ~~ Melanie Choi Nursing “I think it’s safe, I used to use Uber all the time. I have a car now but I would use Uber because it feels safe.”~~Nick Valdez, History “No, I do not feel safe. There’s a lot of young women getting kidnapped and assaulted so I don’t use Uber or Lyft anymore.” ~~Nalasha Johns, Nutrition