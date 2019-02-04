Give love a chance

Tinder to launch university App: Tinder U

By Michael J. Montalvo

michaelmontalvo80@gmail.com

Colleges around the U.S. will have access to a new version of the dating app, Tinder. Tinder U, as it is called, aims to increase connections between students. Tinder’s main demographic includes college students as people on the app tend to be around the ages of 18 and 24.

Dating apps are often criticized for promoting a “hook-up” culture and for adding an element of superficiality to this generation’s dating habits. Yes, it’s pretty one-dimensional when you’re swiping left or right to turn down or like a person based on little to no information and curated photos, but it does work.

I met my fiancé on Tinder four years ago, but there are a lot of people who use Tinder to simply meet people and make friends. Dating apps are becoming a safe space for people to find someone with similar interests.

Tinder U will require people to register with their EDU domain to verify their affiliation to a school and once approved, they will be connected to others on their respective campus. Thus, anyone can essentially sign up–students as well as staff.

This could potentially pose a greater problem if staff are utilizing the app too. It would behoove school administrations to address faculty in regards to the emergence of this app and promote a policy that prohibits any inappropriate behavior. Professors should not use their professional email addresses for a dating app in which students are using to meet each other.

Some people would rather meet people at a bar, concert, or at a store than online because it feels more genuine.

College is place where you can explore who you are, and what you like. What do you have to lose? If I was single, I would probably download Tinder U but I would be wary of connecting with staff.

It’s 2019 and we will keep on designing technology to help us connect to more people every day. We might as well take a advantage of it and perhaps we might get lucky.

If you want to be more open minded this semester then just give it a try and see if you find love on CCSF. It worked for me.