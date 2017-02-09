Announcements

Business Cards

Order due Thursday February 13

The Visual Media Design Department is now accepting orders from City College employees for business cards. There is a $20.00 charge for 200 cards to cover the cost of materials.

Orders will be returned via campus mail during the week of Monday, March 13.

Please note that these business cards are produced entirely by the students in VMD 200, Emerge Studio. This project is repeated at the beginning of each semester, and is meant to be a learning experience for students.

If you have any further questions, please contact Colin Hall at x3082 or chall@ccsf.edu.

Lunar New Year Library Programs: Presentations by Thanh Nguyen

Feb 11 (Sat) 10:00- 11:00 — Evans Center, Room 227A

Feb 14 (Tues.) 10:30-11:30 –Chinatown/North Beach Center, Bamboo Room 402

Rosenberg Library and the Learning Resources, Concert & Lectures Series, and the Associated Students Council proudly present a slide lecture and demonstration on Floral Design-Ikebana Style by faculty Thanh Nguyen, in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Commencement 2017: Save the Date

May 26, 2017 at 1:00pm

George M. Rush Stadium, Ocean Campus

Now accepting applications from students to speak at commencement. If you are interested in this opportunity, please fill out the online application.

For more information about Commencement activities, please view the attached invitations on the Student Affairs page on the City College website.

For questions, please contact Rita Tuialu’ulu’u at rtuialuuluu@ccsf.edu.

Ocean Campus Food Service Update

There are some changes in process regarding vendor food service at Ocean.

A Request for Proposal has been issued and will be awarded in March for the space formerly filled by City Café.

The new catering truck vendor (near Arts Ext.) has had a family emergency and is out of the country unexpectedly. The former supplier D’Maize will be filling in on a temporary basis starting this week.

Snack vending machines on the Ocean campus have been stocked with different snacks (tuna, cup-a-soup, jerky) to help fill the void.

For questions, please contact khennig@ccsf.edu.

CCSF Photo Cub’s Group Exhibition – “L’Avenir”

January 17 – February 11, Artists Reception: January 23rd, Monday at 6pm-8pm

On Display in Gallery Obscura – CCSF Photography’s Student Gallery, Visual Arts 160

CCSF Photo Club’s Group exhibition – “L’Avenir”

“L’Avenir (Things to Come)” is a group show by the CCSF Photo Club where members were asked to submit photographs showcasing the type of photography they are passionate about and plan to pursue.