Student Debt Reduction/ Forgiveness Workshop

Thursday, March 9 @ 1- 2:30 p.m.

Chinatown Campus, Annex Building, Kitchen Classroom, 2 Floor, 628 Washington Street

“Student debt isn’t just a personal issue but rather a shared national crisis,” said City College Faculty Union AFT 2121 who will be hosting a workshop. There are free programs that may help many student-loan borrowers lower their payments or have their debt forgiven. Unfortunately, they are not well known and can be confusing, coming to the March workshop ensures more information and guidance for students in the process of loan repayment.

Contact AFT 2121 at 415-585-2121 or visit us online at aft2121.org.

========================================================================================

80 Years of CCSF Through The Guardsman

Going on now until the end of spring semester

John Adams Campus

Take a look back at the 80 wonderful years of rich history of City College’s own campus newspaper “The Guardsman.” Created by Maria Pinedo the miniature museum of this exhibition will be in the hallway of the John Adams Campus (JAD) near the library on the 2 floor.

========================================================================================

Volunteers Needed for the Innovations Conference

March 12-15, 2017

Marriott Marquis in San Francisco

City College will be hosting this year’s “League for Innovation Conference.” This premier event is for professionals dedicated to improving organizational teaching and learning while discovering new approaches for enhancing the community college experience. Participants will be granted exclusive access to the most inventive and thought-provoking programs from around the world.Volunteer opportunities are available to help support the event. Students who volunteer for a minimum of 4 hours will get free access to the entire four-day conference.

Please contact Cynthia Dewar at cdewar@ccsf.edu for more information