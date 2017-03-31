AFT 2121 Holds Moratorium on Class Cuts

Thursday, March 23 @ 4 – 7 p.m.

Ocean Campus in MUB 140

Until the end of the Fall 2017 semester The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) 2121, a non-profit organization, will hold a moratorium on any further class cuts with the new members of the CCSF Board of Trustees. Class cuts insert immediate and lasting chaos, damage and doubt into our students’ educational futures and growth. Please join for public comments on administration’s policy of cutting full-time faculty positions, step placement for new hires and negotiations on Fort Mason’s proposed closure of the art program. Contact 415-585-2121 for more information.