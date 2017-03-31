Chris Koehler: Save Yourself

April 3 to April 26, 2017

Reception: Tuesday, April 4 @ 5:30 to 7:30

Throughout the month of April the art department at City College will showcase award winning artist and illustrator, Chris Koehler, who’s behind the comic “Legend.” His work has been featured in such magazines as “The Atlantic” and “Popular Science” as well as international ad campaigns, packaging and products. His illustrations have been recognized by Communication Arts, Society of Illustrators, American Illustration, Spectrum, and 3×3. Koehler’s parents were teachers at City College. In addition to being a freelance brush for hire, he teaches the in comic programs at California College of the Arts and co-owns Sketchpad Gallery in San Francisco.