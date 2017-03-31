Youth Art Exchange announces The Third Annual Howth Street Block Party in collaboration with Lick-Wilmerding High School

Saturday, March 25 @ 2-5:00 p.m.

Howth St. between Ocean Ave. and Geneva Ave.

A neighborhood celebration is being hosted, come one come all to The Third Annual Howth Street Block Party.Hosted by the Youth Art Exchange and Lick-Wilmerding High School, the event will feature interactive arts and cultural activities for all ages according to an email from Christine Godinez. Attendees can look forward to food, performances and a Community Movie Night in the Lick-Wilmerding gym from 5 to 7 p.m. “We are thrilled to bring this event to the community once again and encourage everyone to come out and join the festivities,” Godinez said.