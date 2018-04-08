Instructors learn how to combat active shooters

FLEX DAY

By Fran Smith

Special to The Guardsman

While students had a break from classes on March 6 for Flex Day, City College instructors attended active-threat training.

Approximately 200 people attended the two training sessions, which were designed to provide faculty, staff, and administrators with basic knowledge of how to react and protect students in the event of a shooter on campus.

Preston Jelen, a trainer from Sacramento-based Knowledge Saves Lives, Inc., said the techniques presented were evidence-based and made key points about being able to function and think clearly during an emergency shooter situation.

Various training scenarios were used, including being trapped in a classroom with only one exit, using available items such as the butt of a fire extinguisher as improved weapons, and having a mock shooter in a classroom with hostages.

Training topics included defense techniques, the importance of communication with other hostages if they choose to fight back, strategies for staying safe while finding ways to escape, advice how to react when SWAT or other rescue teams arrive.

The training sessions were condensed versions of what the company normally offers. What would usually take four hours was condensed to approximately 90 minutes.

Participants were encouraged to interact with each other and ask questions to retain what they learned.

The sessions were intense and interactive and concluded with making sure people understood that communities are key to being able to survive.