City College Art Professors Exhibit Individual and Collaborative Pieces in Upcoming Show

By Imani C. Davis

imani.investigate@gmail.com

Retired and current art professors, Anna Asebedo and Nancy Mizuno Elliott respectively, are displaying their works in a new art exhibition, “Abscission,” running from Aug. 28 to Sept. 28, 2023, in the City College Art Gallery. The show includes their contrasting work, as well as collaborative pieces made by the two over the summer. The show’s opening reception is Wednesday September 6, 2023 from 5:30-7:30pm in the Visual Arts Building, Room v119.

The show includes an interactive “make and take” component that allows attendants to “make” a piece of artwork, while also “taking” a piece collaboratively made by Asebedo and Elliott.

The exhibition will also be a “retirement show” for Asebedo, the former Art Department chair and longtime printmaking professor, who retired during the pandemic. She will be exhibiting a new piece created in the time since her retirement.

Various pieces will be on sale, including some of Asebedo’s old screenprints, some nearly 30 years old, printed as far back as 1995. All sales proceeds will go to the Anna Asebedo Printmaking Scholarship.

City College Art Gallery

Visual Arts Building, v119

415-239-3156

Gallery Hours:

Monday 9-10am and 1:30-5:30pm;

Tuesday 9-10am and 3 -5pm;

Thursday 9-10am and 3-5pm.

Gallery hours will be updated.

Please call the gallery for additional or updated hours, coming soon.