Student Enrollment at City College is in Decline

By Lolie Mahe

lmahe@mail.ccsf.edu

City College has brought back more in-person instruction and activities this fall semester for students, with up to 61% of classes being taught in-person. However, this year’s enrollment has fallen 12% compared to the 2021 fall semester, according to City College Chancellor David Martin at the Aug. 25 Board of Trustee meeting

Martin recognized the hard work and leadership of the college to get students back on campus. He described his experience of seeing the Upper Reservoir parking lot filled with cars and students walking around. Martin said the college is drawing closer to “what a pre-pandemic semester, or start of the semester, would feel like.”

Martin also discussed using email and text services as well as social media outreach to acknowledge late-start opportunities for uninformed students.

Martin concluded his report by mentioning the managing and monitoring of enrollment, budgets and academic schedules this fall with an intention to enhance what is to come in the future.

The chancellor and registrar’s office did not respond to requests for comment for this story.