City College Rams football team dominates Santa Rosa Bear Cubs 58-14 in season opener

By Gene Thompson

The City College of San Francisco Rams football team blasted away the Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs 58-14 on a balmy Saturday night to begin the Labor Day weekend in Santa Rosa’s Bailey Field.

The Cubs fought with spirit but were no match for the Rams, who seemed to be playing in a different league. Rams quarterback Dorian Hale got almost everything right, completing 15 of 21 passes for 164 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The speedy Hale roared down the field for 123 yards rushing, including two touchdowns.

His favorite receiver, Max Rodarte, also had a great night with 110 yards and one touchdown. Not far behind were receivers Cam Johnson with 89 yards, Jake Calcagno with 61 yards and a touchdown, and Hassan Mahasin with 59 yards.

In addition to Hale, top Rams rushing numbers were racked up by alternate quarterback Jack Miller, with 63 yards and one touchdown, and Tyrei Washington with 55 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Iskander and Daytuawn Pearson also ran for touchdowns. Alternate quarterback Teddy Booras completed 8 of 12 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, 1 interception. Miller was 6 of 7 for 89 yards.

The defense also performed well, flattening the Cubs for six sacks and holding them scoreless until nine minutes before the game ended.

The game was never in question. Less than a minute into the first quarter, Hale ran 56 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. The Cubs went three and out. The Rams scored again. And again. And again.

Until Santa Rosa finally reached the end zone in the last quarter, with the game already decided, this was a one-sided mismatch, an exhibition of the Rams superiority. But the Cubs hung tough, with especially impressive plays from receiver Isaak Torres.

Rams Head Coach Jimmy Collins was happy with what he saw. “Great team with a lot of positive vibes coming home with us,” he said. “Next week we need to keep momentum going and continue to improve. A long way to go but a start to be very excited about.”

The Rams play their home opener against Sacramento City on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m, in George Rush Stadium, on the east side of the City College campus, just below Batmale Hall.