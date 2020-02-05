Lady Rams Smother Hawks 73-30

By Meyer Gorelick

In preparation for a pivotal showdown against Chabot on Friday, the City College women’s basketball team came out with laser focus and absolutely destroyed an overmatched Las Positas Hawks team on Wednesday, Jan 29.

Playing with joy and effervescence, the Lady Rams controlled the game from tip through final buzzer. Teammates celebrated and-one layups with guttural cheers and chest bumps in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

Sophomore standout wing Vivien Woo led the way with 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while reserve freshman Marlene Puni got in on the fun as well, finishing with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

“We didn’t want to have any let ups or any downfalls going into Friday’s game,” Head Coach Derek Lau said. “I was very happy with the way they were focused, because we only beat Chabot by one the last time we played.”

The Lady Rams went straight into a film session after the win to prepare for their big game on Friday.

“We’ve just gotta focus one game at a time,” Lau said about moving forward.

“We can’t afford to lose,” he added. In order to control their own destiny and win the conference Lau wants the Lady Rams to win out.

Unfortunately, the team lost its Friday night rematch with Chabot 54-35, dropping their conference record to 4-2 and putting them in 3rd place.

Despite the disappointing loss, the Lady Rams have an opportunity to pick up a crucial win against first place Skyline on Wednesday Feb. 5, which would vault them right back into the race for a conference title.