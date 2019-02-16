Saturday, February 16, 2019
The Guardsman
Rams Women’s Swim team poised for rest of the season

City College’s Brianna Lee finishes strong in the Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke at CCSF’s opening quad meet with a time of 1:56:84 after competing in two other events earlier in the day. Photo by Claudia Drdul/The Guardsman

 

City College’s team captain Margaux Ocampo competes during the backstroke heat, shaving off time for a new personal record of 1:17.95, at the first swim meet of the season on February 1, 2019. Photo by Cliff Fernandes/The Guardsman

 

Katherine Groffman starts out her first season on the Ram’s swim team with a bang by finishing with a 2:32:68 in the Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle during City College’s opening quad meet. Photo by Claudia Drdul/The Guardsman

