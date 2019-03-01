Fellowship scholarship takes applicants

By Lisa Martin

lisamartin.562@gmail.com

A new journalism fellowship is being created to honor Journalism Department Chair Juan Gonzales that would benefit journalism students who are members of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and attending school in the Bay Area.

The Juan Gonzales Fellowship is a 12-week paid summer fellowship at Accion Latina, the publisher of the Mission District’s bilingual El Tecolote Newspaper which Gonzales founded in 1970. Recipients of the fellowship will also receive a $4,800 stipend.

The fellowship will begin this summer. Hopeful students will need to submit their applications to nahjbayarea.com/fellowship by March 24.