Chancellor’s Note to College Community

February 16, 2021

Dear College Community,

Welcome back from a long weekend. I hope each of you got some rest and are recharged to create many accomplishments this week!

In these trying times, we know how important it is to provide all of our students, especially our most marginalized, with resources they need. The Queer Resource Center (QRC) celebrated its 15-year anniversary with their second “Queerceañera” Open House for the academic 2020-2021 year. The purpose of the event was to introduce new students to the QRC and all the resources available to them at CCSF.

The Family Resource Center hosted a “Lunar New Year Celebration” to honor the holiday. The purpose of the event was to build community and introduce students to the resources available to them. The Family Resource Center provides a space and supports the educational goals of student parents at CCSF. Visit their website and share it with students.

The Student Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) – an advisory group of students, faculty, staff, and administrators – met to discuss ways that Student Health can better support the mental health and medical needs of CCSF students during this time. The group suggested that Student Health conduct “Wellness Workshops” that students can drop in on. These workshops would be different than the mental health groups already meeting weekly. The staff is exploring this possibility.

The Spring round of $50 Safeway Food Cards has started. A total of 134 students have been approved to receive the food cards thus far. Programs are still in the process of recruiting students. It is expected that 1,100 cards will distributed this semester to 550 students. Apply for Food Card.

Finally, Dean McGriff submitted the Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) Program re-application on February 9. If funded, this will allow the continuation of the MESA program under the leadership of faculty member Fred Moore. Established in 1970 in California, MESA supports economically disadvantaged students who are majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) with the tools to excel academically and assists with transfers to universities.

Have a wonderful week!

Yours sincerely,

Rajen Vurdien, Ph.D.

Interim Chancellor