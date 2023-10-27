Collegewide Book Club Expands From One Book to Two This Year

By Imani C. Davis

City College is expanding its One College, One Book program for the 2023-24 school year, to One College, Two Books. The program is a collaboration between a City College Academic Senate committee and the college library.

The committee that heads the program, the Faculty Professional Development Activities Committee, chose two books for students, faculty and staff to read together: Everything for Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune, 2052–2072 by M. E. O’Brien & Eman Abdelhadi, and The Costs of Completion: Student Success in Community Colleges by Robin G. Isserles.

The former is a work of fiction set in the 2070s, after the fall of capitalism. A book of interviews, its conversations are between those at the frontlines of the fight for liberation from the oppressive economic system, and how they helped form a new way of living.The latter is a nonfiction book examining different ways neoliberal policies have interrupted students’ community college journeys over the last 30 years. The author’s extensive research seeks to understand who community college students are, why they attend and how community colleges can best assist students with their success, in whatever way students choose to define it.

