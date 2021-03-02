City College Begins Search for New Chancellor

By Colton Webster

cwebster1963@gmail.com

The City College Board of Trustees announced they have commenced their search for a permanent chancellor, stating in a news release dated Feb. 12, that they’re planning to “complete the search process and announce the new chancellor in April, with a start date of July 1, 2021.”

The search is being led by HSV Consulting’s Helen Benjamin. Benjamin is the retired chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District.

City College’s Director of Media Rosie Zepeda said that the search for the college’s new chancellor is being outsourced to HSV Consulting to ensure “we truly have a transparent process.”

The previous chancellor, Mark Rocha, resigned on March 31, 2020, and was replaced July 1 by Interim Chancellor Rajen Vurdien. Just days prior to his resignation, Rocha had been placed on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons.

When asked what qualities he would like to see in his successor, Vurdien said, “It is not appropriate for the interim chancellor to comment on the hiring process of the permanent chancellor,” adding, “this process is entirely the prerogative of the Board of Trustees.”

The position will be closed for applications on March 12. For more information, visit https://www.ccsf.edu/ccsf-chancellor-search.