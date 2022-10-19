Wednesday, October 19, 2022
City College Football Puts up Mixed Results Versus Fresno, Sierra

By Seamus Geoghegan 

Rams football continues to struggle with inconsistent results coming off their unbeaten season. 

City College started its 2022 campaign with two decisive victories versus Santa Rosa on Sept. 3 and Sacramento on Sept. 9, bringing up their invincible run to an impressive 16 victories. It was their game versus Butte College on Sept.17 where the Rams suffered their first since November of 2019 when they were defeated by that year’s conference champions San Mateo.

City College running back Shawn Allen (#28) scores a touchdown on a 13-yard run in the 2nd quarter of the game against Fresno College on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at George Rush Stadium, San Francisco. Allen’s TD gave the Rams a 10-0 lead going into half time. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/the Guardsman

Associate Head Coach Eduardo Yagües Nuño was confident that the loss wouldn’t impact how the Rams played going into their game versus Fresno on Sept. 24. 

“We had so many things go wrong, a lot of it was caused by ourselves, but there’s no doubt that we can actually perform better and expect better results,” Yagües Nuño said, “There’s no doubt about that.” 

CCSF proved that to be true as they gradually widdle down Fresno’s defense. 

Kicker Joseph Oliveira put City on the board with a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter in what happened to be a fairly low-scoring game for San Francisco. The next scoring for City College would come late in the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown from Running back Shawn Allens, who scampered for 100 yards in the game and another touchdown in the fourth quarter. 

San Francisco’s defense kept Fresno from scoring for most of the game only conceding one 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Fresno’s quarterback suffered three sacks, two coming from defensive lineman Jahvius Leui. 

City College Rams wide receiver Daelin DeGraffenreid (#9) catches a pass from quarterback Jeremy Stevens in the 2nd quarter of the game with visiting Fresno College on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at George Rush Stadium in San Franciso. DeGraffenreid finished the game with 4 receptions for 69 yards and had a long catch for 41 yards. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman.

The Rams continued into their next game at Sierra College on Oct. 1, losing in a narrow 14-10 loss that puts their current record at 3-0-2. 

As mixed results come in, Yagües Nuño believes it’s hard to compare this team to the national championship-winning side of last season. 

City College Rams Teammates celebrate as they watch Shawn Allen (#28) score a TD against Fresno College in the 2nd quarter on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in San Francisco. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

“Every year is like a different marinade — it’s not exactly the same,” Yagües Nuño said. “Personalities, personnel, it all kind of changes. We have such big turnover at the junior college level, so I think every team has to find their own way.” 

The Rams’ next game will be at San Joaquin Delta on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., giving them ample time to prepare for what will now be an uphill battle in the conference championship. 

Rams running back Shawn Allen (#28) runs in for his 2nd TD of the game in the 4th quarter of the game against visiting Fresno College on September 24, 2022 at George Rush Stadium in San Francisco. Allen’s 23 yard TD run capped a 5 play, 75 yard drive making the final score Rams 24, Fresno 6. Shawn Allen finished the game with 100 yards rushing and also had 4 receptions for 25 yards. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman.

“It’s still early in the season and we have a lot of young guys,” Yagües Nuño said. “We’re hoping that we can keep pushing them and coaching them up and that they can grow and mature and find their way to success.” 

