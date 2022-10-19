City College Football Puts up Mixed Results Versus Fresno, Sierra

By Seamus Geoghegan

Rams football continues to struggle with inconsistent results coming off their unbeaten season.

City College started its 2022 campaign with two decisive victories versus Santa Rosa on Sept. 3 and Sacramento on Sept. 9, bringing up their invincible run to an impressive 16 victories. It was their game versus Butte College on Sept.17 where the Rams suffered their first since November of 2019 when they were defeated by that year’s conference champions San Mateo.

Associate Head Coach Eduardo Yagües Nuño was confident that the loss wouldn’t impact how the Rams played going into their game versus Fresno on Sept. 24.

“We had so many things go wrong, a lot of it was caused by ourselves, but there’s no doubt that we can actually perform better and expect better results,” Yagües Nuño said, “There’s no doubt about that.”

CCSF proved that to be true as they gradually widdle down Fresno’s defense.

Kicker Joseph Oliveira put City on the board with a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter in what happened to be a fairly low-scoring game for San Francisco. The next scoring for City College would come late in the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown from Running back Shawn Allens, who scampered for 100 yards in the game and another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco’s defense kept Fresno from scoring for most of the game only conceding one 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Fresno’s quarterback suffered three sacks, two coming from defensive lineman Jahvius Leui.

The Rams continued into their next game at Sierra College on Oct. 1, losing in a narrow 14-10 loss that puts their current record at 3-0-2.

As mixed results come in, Yagües Nuño believes it’s hard to compare this team to the national championship-winning side of last season.

“Every year is like a different marinade — it’s not exactly the same,” Yagües Nuño said. “Personalities, personnel, it all kind of changes. We have such big turnover at the junior college level, so I think every team has to find their own way.”

The Rams’ next game will be at San Joaquin Delta on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., giving them ample time to prepare for what will now be an uphill battle in the conference championship.

“It’s still early in the season and we have a lot of young guys,” Yagües Nuño said. “We’re hoping that we can keep pushing them and coaching them up and that they can grow and mature and find their way to success.”