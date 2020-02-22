Rams Stroking for Top Three Conference Finish

By Meyer Gorelick

msggorelick@gmail.com

The Rams dove in smoothly this season, led by 11th year coach Phong Pham and a crop of standout swimmers who aim to lead the team to another top three conference finish.

Strong times by freshmen Santana Sizemore in freestyle sprints and Zoe Eichen in some longer distance events, and leadership from Sophomore co-captains Aryana Senel and Maia Haley have propelled the team to strong showings at their first three meets this season.

Pham was happy with how the home CCSF Invitational went over February seventh and eighth.

“It went great, it went smoothly,” Pham said. “We had some strong performances.”

“Santana Sizemore so far, early in the rankings, is one of the top ten swimmers in the state,” he added.

Pham hopes that continued steady improvement, despite illnesses, injuries and the stress of classwork ramping up, will have his team peaking at the end of the season, earn his squad a top three finish at the conference championships and land some swimmers in the state championships.

Beyond this season, Pham wants sustained success to attract more San Francisco public school swimmers to his team, and keep them committed to swimming beyond one season at City College.

As the conference season heats up, the Rams will compete again Friday, Feb. 21, at De Anza College.