CCSF hosts 32nd annual college fair

By Peter J. Suter

suterjpeter@gmail.com

Fifty California universities attended City College’s 32nd annual college fair on Oct. 3, which was held to help continuing students transfer to other institutions to achieve higher learning.

“The College Fair gives students the opportunity to go up to the tables and ask about majors, financial aid and the registration process,” Transfer Center Director Grace Hom said.



She added that students could pick up brochures and business cards, as well as speak directly to university representatives.

Representatives were allocated at tables spread out across the Cafeteria, where universities displayed their school banners and handed out materials to students.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to take my time here at City College to decide where I want to go next,” health science major Lillian Rodriguez said.

San Francisco State University (SFSU) was most popular. Former City College Alumnus Florentino “Tino” Ubungen, now an SFSU Outreach Specialist, helped guide students.

“Initially I had no idea of where or what I was going to do after my time at City College,” Ubungen said. “Luckily, I had great counselors to help me create a vision for myself. Now I’m in a unique position to help students who were in a similar situation

just like me.”