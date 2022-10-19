Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Latest:
The Guardsman
Bay Area Culture 

San Francisco Celebrates Mexican Independence Day with the Ceremony of “El Grito”

The Guardsman 0 Comments , , , , , ,

By Karem Rodriguez

krodri27@mail.ccsf.edu

 

The City of San Francisco, in partnership with the Mexican Consulate and the Latino Heritage Steering Committee, presented the celebration of the 212th Anniversary of the Independence of Mexico on Thursday, September 15th.

Dancers wear traditional clothing from the state of Jalisco, Mexico, and pose at the end of their interpretation during the celebration of Mexican Independence in front of City Hall. San Francisco, September 15, 2022 (Karem Rodriguez / The Guardsman).

After two years of interruption because of the pandemic, this time people gathered outside of San Francisco City Hall, to celebrate their identity, culture, and traditions.  Some of the participants were carrying flags, dressed in green, white, and red; or wore some symbol expressing their Mexican heritage.

A mariachi band plays music during the celebration of Mexican Independence in front of City Hall. San Francisco, September 15, 2022 (Karem Rodriguez / The Guardsman).

 

Attendees to Civic Center Plaza enjoyed a festival with food, traditional dances, and mariachi music. People also participated in the civic ceremony of “El Grito” or the “Cry for Independence”, which commemorates the battle cry during the beginning of the movement to liberate Mexico from Spain.

San Francisco Mayor, London Bree, left, accompanies Consul General of Mexico, Remedios Gomez Arnau, right, during the traditional ceremony of “El Grito” happening at the San Francisco City Hall balcony. San Francisco, September 15, 2022 (Karem Rodriguez / The Guardsman).

 

The ballet Folklorico Carlos Moreno interpreted dances from different Mexican states, like Sinaloa, Veracruz, and Guadalajara, while the Mariachi Nueva Generacion played several traditional songs like “Cielito Lindo” which the public happily sang along.

Dancers of the traditional Jarocho dance from Veracruz, Mexico, pose at the end of their interpretation during the celebration of Mexican Independence in front of City Hall. San Francisco, September 15, 2022 (Karem Rodriguez / The Guardsman).

 

This year was the first time in decades the traditional ceremony of “El Grito” was given from the balcony of City Hall. On this historic occasion, Consul General of Mexico, Remedios Gomez Arnau was accompanied by Mayor London Breed as a guest of honor. At the shout of “Viva Mexico” and “Viva la Independencia” Consul Gomez Arnau waved the Mexican flag from the balcony while the crowd echoed the shout and cheered.

An attendee at the celebration of Mexican Independence in Civic Center Plaza wears a Mexican flag while watching the show of folklore dances. San Francisco, September 15, 2022 (Karem Rodriguez / The Guardsman).
Attendees to the ceremony of “El Grito” raise their hands while shouting “Viva Mexico” during the celebration of the Mexican Independence at City Hall. San Francisco, September 15, 2022 (Karem Rodriguez / The Guardsman).
A couple of dancers interpret the “Jarabe Tapatio” dance from the State of Jalisco, Mexico, during the celebration of Mexican Independence in front of City Hall. San Francisco, September 15, 2022 (Karem Rodriguez / The Guardsman).

 

This event also marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated from September 15th through October 15th.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Guardsman