San Francisco Celebrates Mexican Independence Day with the Ceremony of “El Grito”

By Karem Rodriguez

krodri27@mail.ccsf.edu

The City of San Francisco, in partnership with the Mexican Consulate and the Latino Heritage Steering Committee, presented the celebration of the 212th Anniversary of the Independence of Mexico on Thursday, September 15th.

After two years of interruption because of the pandemic, this time people gathered outside of San Francisco City Hall, to celebrate their identity, culture, and traditions. Some of the participants were carrying flags, dressed in green, white, and red; or wore some symbol expressing their Mexican heritage.

Attendees to Civic Center Plaza enjoyed a festival with food, traditional dances, and mariachi music. People also participated in the civic ceremony of “El Grito” or the “Cry for Independence”, which commemorates the battle cry during the beginning of the movement to liberate Mexico from Spain.

The ballet Folklorico Carlos Moreno interpreted dances from different Mexican states, like Sinaloa, Veracruz, and Guadalajara, while the Mariachi Nueva Generacion played several traditional songs like “Cielito Lindo” which the public happily sang along.

This year was the first time in decades the traditional ceremony of “El Grito” was given from the balcony of City Hall. On this historic occasion, Consul General of Mexico, Remedios Gomez Arnau was accompanied by Mayor London Breed as a guest of honor. At the shout of “Viva Mexico” and “Viva la Independencia” Consul Gomez Arnau waved the Mexican flag from the balcony while the crowd echoed the shout and cheered.

This event also marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated from September 15th through October 15th.