Rams Beat Fresno to Remain Undefeated

By Gene Thompson

offstage@earthlink.net

The City College Rams football team hammered the similarly named Fresno City College Ram team, 45-24 on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The offense, which had slow starts in the last two games, scored three touchdowns in the first half: two on Dorian Hale passes to Max Rodarte and one on a 3-yard run by Tyrei Washington. By the end of the second quarter San Francisco led 21-10.

The second half was no better for Fresno. Early in the third quarter, San Francisco drove 75 yards on 11 plays, capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hale to Jeremiah Crum, making it 28-10 with the point after.

San Francisco also scored a Joseph Oliveira field goal in the third and added two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, by Washington and Nathan Iskander. Fresno likewise scored two TDs in the fourth.

San Francisco’s defense continued to control the game, with interceptions from Tyler Lepolo, Jalen Camp and Garnell Wilds Jr. Rocky Katoanga notched nine tackles.

City College, now 4-0, comes home on Saturday, Sept. 30, to play the Sierra College Wolverines at 1 p.m. in George Rush Stadium on the east side of the campus, just below Batmale Hall.