Rams Beat Fresno to Remain Undefeated

By Gene Thompson

offstage@earthlink.net

 

The City College Rams football team hammered the similarly named Fresno City College Ram team, 45-24 on Saturday, Sept. 23. 

Rams quarterback Dorian Hale (#10) throws a pass during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.

The offense, which had slow starts in the last two games, scored three touchdowns in the first half: two on Dorian Hale passes to Max Rodarte and one on a 3-yard run by Tyrei Washington. By the end of the second quarter San Francisco led 21-10.  

Rams wide receiver Max Rodarte (#3) crosses the goaline after 52 yard pass during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.

The second half was no better for Fresno. Early in the third quarter, San Francisco drove 75 yards on 11 plays, capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hale to Jeremiah Crum, making it 28-10 with the point after.

Rams linebacker Dexter Simmons II scores off an eleven yard touchdown grab during the first half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.

San Francisco also scored a Joseph Oliveira field goal in the third and added two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, by Washington and Nathan Iskander. Fresno likewise scored two TDs in the fourth.

 

San Francisco’s defense continued to control the game, with interceptions from Tyler Lepolo, Jalen Camp and Garnell Wilds Jr. Rocky Katoanga notched nine tackles.

Rams quarterback Dorian Hale (#10) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.

City College, now 4-0, comes home on Saturday, Sept. 30, to play the Sierra College Wolverines at 1 p.m. in George Rush Stadium on the east side of the campus, just below Batmale Hall. 

Rams wide receiver Bruce Uperesa (#84) celebrates with wide receiver Max Rodarte (#3) after he catches a 52 yard touchdown pass during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.
Rams defensive back Edward Kofuma-Henry (#23) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.
Rams defensive back Brandon Newton (#9) records a tackle for loss during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.
Rams tight end Bruce Uperesa (#84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.
Rams tight end Bruce Uperesa (#84) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.
Rams wide receiver Hassan Mahasin (#6) runs down the sideline during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.
Rams wide receiver Max Rodarte (#3) sheds a tackle during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.
Rams quarterback Dorian Hale (#10) receives the play call from head coach Jimmy Collins during the second half of a college football game against Sierra College on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. San Francisco.
Don Collier/The Guardsman.

