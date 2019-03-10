ATM’s to be installed on Ocean Campus

By Andy Damián–Correa

acorrea@theguardsman.com

Plans for ATM installations on Ocean Campus will be underway once accessible ramps and guardrails that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 are built.

ADA compliance goes beyond ramps or Braille on doors and ATM‘s, but ensures that all aspects of banking are equally accessible to every client.

ATM machines must also comply with the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design and include features such as voice guidance, input devices and numeric keypads, and available floor space.

“The plan is to have the installation completed during the spring break if the weather permits,” City College spokesperson Connie Chan said.

According to Chan, the college has yet to identify a quality contractor to carry out the construction within its budget allotted for the work.

Bank of America agreed to keep its contract active with City College and pay $1,000 in monthly payments for two ATM machines that will contain multilingual interfaces. Payments will begin after the ATMs are implemented.

The Board of Trustees authorized a contract with Bank of America on Jan. 25, 2018 for ATM service, a contract formerly held with Wells Fargo since 1994 but was terminated in December 2017 for non-compliance.