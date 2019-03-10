Departments host annual Coaches vs. Cancer event

By Peter J. Suter

suterjpeter@gmail.com

City College’s Physical Education, Dance and Athletics Departments hosted their annual ‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ fundraiser event during halftime of the men’s and women’s last home game of the season on Feb. 20.

At halftime students, faculty and administration participated in a shooting contest and an over 50 person flash mob, choreographed by the dance department. Special “Coaches vs. Cancer” T-shirts were sold for the event and a Rams Garden to honor or remember a loved one was on display.

The event aimed to promote cancer awareness and raise funds, all of which were given for the American Society of Cancer.

“This is a great event for people to come together. We all know someone who has been affected by cancer,” Women’s Athletics Director Jamie Hayes said.

During the event, Chancellor Mark Rocha honored Chair of the Fashion Department Kamille Hitz, who passed away earlier in the week from cancer.