Queer Resource Center is Bigger and Brighter

By Francisco G Delgadillo

franciscogd@ymail.com

Now located at Ocean Campus’s Cloud Hall, the Queer Resource Center (QRC) reopened in a bigger and brighter space on Feb. 10.

Following a brief one-day closure and swift packing, the QRC gleefully reopened in its new location, “welcoming students who seek a safe space that won’t limit their experience based solely on how they present themselves,” said QRC coordinator Juan Fernandez.

The new location, which gets plenty of natural light, offers ample space for both academic and social activities. Students can study, do round-table discussions, complete team homework assignments, access computers and print their work, get a snack and coffee, use the microwave or just be themselves during their unique journey at City College. On average, the center services up to 60 students each day.

The center fosters academic success, personal connections, and community building. While the QRC offers specialized services for LGBTQIA+ students, it welcomes all City College students. This access-by-all policy is shared with all other resource and retention services across campus, like the Women’s Resource Center, the Latino Services Network, and the Veteran’s Resource Center among others.

The QRC provides resources for students who need guidance to successfully navigate institutional processes like filling out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form, “which can become a gatekeeper for students who lack the experience or support to properly file the form,” Fernandez said.

Academic services are also provided, like English reading and writing tutoring by members of the LGBT studies department on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Luncheon Learns, a brown bag type of event that brings different resource centers from across campus to present at the QRC on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

“I’m really excited for the future of the QRC. We’re going to do really good things here,” Fernandez said. “The changes are for the betterment of the student body and making sure LGBTQIA+ students are well represented at City College.”

The QRC is located in room 232 of Cloud Hall, and is open Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.