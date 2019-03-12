Have Your Say

Tuesday, March 12, 2019
The Guardsman
By Michael Montalvo

Do you think City College staff has a diversity problem?

I think with professors, it seems to be more white professors more than anything but with the staff, it’s more diverse – Selina Xie, Mechanical Engineering

 

No I wouldn’t say so, I see plenty of different ethnic background in CCSF.
Michael Anthony, Pack Civil Engineering

 

I don’t think its a problem, we lack diversely with the professor. Most professor I encounter are white.
Christian Silva, Film

 

No i don’t, I don’t see any problem within the school, there are many different diversities within in the school.
-Audrey Norton, Health Education

 

I would say no because I see a lot of different people in age, cultures, and ethnicities here on campus.-Janiyah Broomfield, Diversity and Social Justice

 

