Have Your Say Opinions & Editorials Have Your Say March 11, 2019 The Guardsman 0 Comments have your say, HYS Ocean Campus, Michael Montalvo By Michael Montalvo Do you think City College staff has a diversity problem? I think with professors, it seems to be more white professors more than anything but with the staff, it’s more diverse – Selina Xie, Mechanical Engineering No I wouldn’t say so, I see plenty of different ethnic background in CCSF.Michael Anthony, Pack Civil Engineering I don’t think its a problem, we lack diversely with the professor. Most professor I encounter are white.Christian Silva, Film No i don’t, I don’t see any problem within the school, there are many different diversities within in the school.-Audrey Norton, Health Education I would say no because I see a lot of different people in age, cultures, and ethnicities here on campus.-Janiyah Broomfield, Diversity and Social Justice