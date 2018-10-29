Teamates Bryanne Saugez (#10), foreground and Goalie Ella Maisano (#1) defend against shot Octo.5, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman
Rams overwhelm DeAnza College 13-8

By Peter J. Suter

Lan Pham (#16) advances the Rams offense against DeAnza College on Oce. 5, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman
Photo by Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman

City College polo team’s offense overpowered De Anza College on Friday Oct. 5 in a decisive 13-8 victory.

After allowing De Anza to score only two goals, the Rams guarded a 8-2 lead at halftime.

City College Rams Coach Pham and Assistant Coach Natalie Taylor talk with team after time out against DeAnza College on Oct. 5, 2015. Photo by Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman
“The goalie needs to be more than just the last line of defense. I have to be vocal, putting our players in the optimal position to make a block,” Goalie Ella Maisano. Maisano tallied 17 blocked goal attempts against De Anza.  

De Anza came back during the second half to lessen the lead, but the Rams offense proved to be too much.

“I feels good to get the win in the end, we shared the ball and we played as a team,” Julia Lane, who lead all scorers with six goals said.

City College Rams Coach Pham and Assistant Coach Natalie Taylor talk with team after time out against DeAnza College on Oct. 5, 2015. Photo by Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman
