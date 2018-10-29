Rams overwhelm DeAnza College 13-8

By Peter J. Suter

City College polo team’s offense overpowered De Anza College on Friday Oct. 5 in a decisive 13-8 victory.

After allowing De Anza to score only two goals, the Rams guarded a 8-2 lead at halftime.

“The goalie needs to be more than just the last line of defense. I have to be vocal, putting our players in the optimal position to make a block,” Goalie Ella Maisano. Maisano tallied 17 blocked goal attempts against De Anza.

De Anza came back during the second half to lessen the lead, but the Rams offense proved to be too much.

“I feels good to get the win in the end, we shared the ball and we played as a team,” Julia Lane, who lead all scorers with six goals said.