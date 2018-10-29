Rams defensive hold strong winning 1-0

By Peter J. Suter

The Rams pull off third straight conference victory at home against Foothills College on Tuesday Oct. 2.

In the first half the teams look to be evenly matched, holding each other scoreless throughout.

“I think we made it harder on ourselves. We had some good looks on offense during the first half, but we need to be more precise around the goal,” head coach Adam Lucarelli.

It was during the second half that the Rams defense held strong and their offense seemed to intensify by getting more attempts on the goal and pressuring Foothills defense.

Forward Alejandro Perez came in off the bench to score the only goal of the game midway through the second half, but it was the Rams defense that was key to their victory.

The play of the game came when the Rams were called for an controversial penalty kick (PK) in front of their goal and goalie Javier Hernandez made a well timed save to prevent Foothill from tying the match.

“I knew it wasn’t a PK, and the ball doesn’t lie,” Hernandez said.

Through solid defense, the Rams have been able to go on a three game win streak, all by consecutive shutouts.

“Our defense performed really well, it’s a team effort and I’m proud of our guys,” Hernandez added.

The Rams are now 3-0 in conference play and will be heading on the road to face conference rivals Chabot and Cabrillo Colleges in the coming days.