Women’s soccer extend win streak

By Julian Rodriguez

Jrod270@mail.ccsf.edu

The Rams women’s Soccer team extended the win streak to seven after defeating conference rival Skyline college with a well earned 1-0 win on October 5, 2018.

City’s offense was unable to get one behind the net in the first high despite dominating possession and having multiple chances at goal.

The Rams continued to attack Skyline’s defense, and finally broke through with a goal in the 63rd minute of the game.

The Rams drew a foul a couple yards outside of the penalty area which led to a free kick to be given to them.

The Rams scored a goal off the free kick, which was taken by Talia Lowerre who sent a beautiful ball into the box, finished off by Shaylah Youngsdale.

After scoring the goal the Rams defense looked to step up and hold the lead, and stop every opportunity that Skyline tried to create.

“ I am impressed with the fight in this team, and their never back down to anything attitude.” Coach Jeff Wilson said.

The Rams look to extend their win streak to 8 games on the road against Las Positas College on Tuesday Oct.9.