The Guardsman
City College Rams Triumph Over Los Medanos Mustangs

By Don Collier
The City College Rams women’s soccer team got back into the win column with a 2-0 victory over the Los Medanos Mustangs on Sept. 22, 2023. The Rams improved their overall record to 3-4.

Rams forward Paige Pineda Aliamus (16) prepares to set up for a corner kick in the first half of a soccer match against Los Medanos on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in San Francisco.
(The Guardsman/Don Collier)

The Rams started fast with an opening goal in the third minute by freshman Paige Pineda Aliamus who bagged her third goal of the season. The early goal proved to be important. Head Coach Jeff Wilson said, “For us it’s very important to start scoring goals because that’s been kind of our Achilles heel.”

 

Sophomore Yvette Moreno recorded five saves on the day and City’s second shutout of the season. The Rams put the game to bed when sophomore Fatima Waldo Garcia scored off a free kick in the 85th minute.

 

“Anytime you can find a win it’s important,” Wilson said. “[Los Medanos] run the Bay Valley League so it’s an important win for us too.” 

Rams forward Paige Pineda Aliamus (16) evades the defender in the first half of a soccer match against Los Medanos on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in San Francisco.
(The Guardsman/Don Collier)
Rams forward Paige Pineda Aliamus (16) frustrated after missed scoring opprotunity during the second half of a soccer match against Los Medanos on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in San Francisco.
(The Guardsman/Don Collier)
Rams midfielder Amelia Gale (6) attacks the defense in the first half of a soccer match against Los Medanos on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in San Francisco.
(The Guardsman/Don Collier)
Rams defender Gabriela Reyes (4) looks on in the first half of a soccer match against Los Medanos on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in San Francisco.
(The Guardsman/Don Collier)

The Guardsman