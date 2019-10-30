Letters To The Editor

Dear Editor,

I recently registered for a Chinese history class at CCSF. They asked what my major was. I am a “lifelong learner”, so I don’t have a major. My suggestion to CCSF administration is that they add “lifelong learner” as an option for all register so that lifelong learners don’t have to make up some sort of major that may or may not apply.

As Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville, Kentucky said on PBS’s Charlie Rose show (Mayor’s Roundtable) of April 16, 2012:

“Some of the most satisfying conversations I have are when people say, ‘The world is new. I have to learn something new every day to be relevant and competitive. It has changed. So cities that are lifelong learning cities are the cities that are going to win.'”

Mike Zonta — Lifelong Learner