City College Wins Entrepreneurial College of the Year

By Annette Mullaney

annette.mullaney@gmail.com

City College was named the 2021 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year from the The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE).

The award was given for various entrepreneurship programs, such as the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and certificates in the Journalism, Visual Media Design, Business, Culinary, Fashion, and Broadcast Electronic Media Arts (BEMA) departments.

In an Oct. 11 press release, Interim Chancellor Dianna Gonzales said, “There are 116 community colleges in California and over 800 nationally, and to be chosen as NACCE’s college leader in entrepreneurship education is truly an honor!”

City College held a virtual press conference Oct. 12 celebrating the win.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in San Francisco, mentoring and coaching students,” said NACCE CEO Rebecca Corbin. She added, “We are thrilled with the work that CCSF is doing and the engagement that they are seeing in every sector.”

The award, announced Oct. 5, was presented to the Dean for the Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation and City College Downtown Campus, Dr. Geisce Ly and Vivian Faustino-Pulliam, Faculty Lead at the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at City College at NACCE’s 19th Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

City College has previously won awards for entrepreneurship from the Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation in NACCE’s 2020 Pitch for the Trades and by HP Life in 2019.