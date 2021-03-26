Latinos are Watching the President 

By Andy Damián-Correa

acorrea@theguardsman.com

The country has been given a fresh breath of hope, and Latinos who had been attacked from our nation’s highest office today have recovered the American dream.

The world watched 46th President of the United States Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s inaugural address, where Latino pride was acknowledged, thus sending a clear message of unity and diversity at the Capitol, two weeks after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

As a diverse country, where artists like Jennifer Lopez repeated a message to the country: “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Through this message, we see reflected values that engage us as a nation, so we inspire the world to understand how different opinions and thoughts are part of democracy.

America has always been excellent; however, we have to be precise. The Hispanic community demands comprehensive immigration reform that the two parties have been divided on for decades, resulting in little progress. None of them have done enough.

All Latinos have seen past administrations such as the George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and the cruelest Donald Trump administration, make immigration reform just a talking point to launch their platforms and seek the Latino vote. Without making substantial contributions to solve this issue, many Latinos are now left in dire circumstances.

Biden has to deliver. There’s no more time to waste. We’ve waited for decades.

His executive actions on the first day such as revising immigration enforcement policies, coordinating a government-wide COVID-19 response, and rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate change in his office reflect the significant challenges this new administration will have.

During a global pandemic, which puts the US at the center of the crisis, Biden has inherited a divided and racist country with an economy on the brink of collapse.

There are so many vital issues, ranging from health care, police brutality, guaranteed paid sick leave, and climate change, to gun violence, immigration, fair pay, reproductive justice, education, student debt, voting rights, and the 2020 census. The list goes on.

Biden faces one of the most significant challenges of his political career and his term in office will define present and future generations.

The future is uncertain; we know that COVID-19 continues to kill many Americans and that the vaccine has not yet reached everyone. Biden, with his passionate belief in unity, will represent and act as leader of our nation; he will be president for all.

This election, the Latino power sent a clear message: people of color are this country’s future, and both parties will need the Latino vote to win or keep power in the future.