Eagles Fly Past Rams in Disappointing Loss for City College

By D. Eric Bean

dbean6@mail.ccsf.edu

After crushing San Joaquin Delta 44-17 on Oct. 15, City College suffered a disappointing defeat on their home turf at George M. Rush Stadium to the Laney College Eagles 31-20 on Oct. 24.

The Rams now sit 4-3 on the season, making their chances of a championship repeat a lot more difficult.

After putting up 443 yards of total offense against Delta, the Rams could only manage a total of 143 yards against Laney.

It was a difficult start for City College. On their fist offensive possession Quarkerback Aaron Rieskamp fumbled and Laney’s Josh Silvashy scooped it up and ran it back for a 48-yard fumble recovery and score. Then on the very next play Rams’ Kick-returner Mateo Jiminez fumbled and Laney eventually kicked a field goal to go up 9-0 with nine minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Rams were soon able to get back on track but used up all three timeouts on a 10-play, 45-yard, five minute scoring drive led by Runningback Shawn Allen. With 3:29 left in the first quarter City College was only down 9-7.

Shortly thereafter, the Rams offense took charge of the game as Allen scored his second touchdown that gave the Rams a 14-9 lead.

After a couple punts by both teams about half way through the second period Rams Quarterback Reiskamp threw an interception, but fortunately Laney could not advance the ball and was forced to punt again.

On the Rams’ next offensive possession Quarterback Rieskamp scampered for 20-yards that led to a Joseph Oliveira field goal and a 17- 9 lead at halftime.

The second half gave way to a lot of fumbles, incomplete passes, and penalties by both teams. But second half scoring was largely in the hands of Laney.

The Rams did connect for one field goal late in the game. Even after not being able to move the ball efficiently the entire second half, City College chose to go for three points on 4th and 2 at the Laney 8-yard line. They did connect, but never came close to scoring again.

At the tail end of the game, the Rams changed their quarterback. Quarterback Jeremy Stephens came in to throw two interceptions late in the fourth, both to Laney’s Marion McCoy, one for a 88 -yard touchdown with only 00:43 left on the clock.

Defensively, there were three Rams standouts. Andrew Woolard contributed seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Isaih Revis also had seven tackles, while Gabriel Iniguez had four tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

The Rams did manage to get the ball back, but only to be picked off again at games end.

The Rams now travel to Diablo Valley on Oct. 28 for a 7 p.m. game. They return to their home turf on Nov. 5 to host Chabot College and on Nov. 12 against San Mateo for 1 p.m. games.

The Rams are now 1-1 in National Bay 6 League play.