Vice Chancellor of IT resigns

By Peter J. Suter

suterjpeter@gmail.com

Daman Grewal, vice chancellor of information technology, informed City College of his decision to leave as head of the IT department, effective Mar. 31.

“I have learned much in the last few months and will always think fondly of my ITS family,” Grewal said.

The former chancellor will be leaving after a tumultuous semester of online registration problems. Meanwhile the college still faces many IT problems.

Vice Chancellor of Human Resource Diana Gonzales directed staff and faculty to see the new organizational chart for any IT related issues. Staff can also contact Tom Danford with CampusWorks.

Faculty can continue emailing Bill Frownie for issues regarding Banner 9.