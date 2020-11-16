Lab and Presential Classes Partially Reopen at City College Campuses 

By Starr Wilson

swilson3@mail.ccsf.edu

Classes in the Evans, John Adams, and Ocean campuses are resuming limited to face-to-face classes, including the Culinary Art’s program.

Although the classes are open, strict regulations are in place to monitor social distancing, installation of sneeze barriers, use of mandatory masks, and sanitary practices by staff, faculty, and students.

The Student Health Center opened with limited services but no walk-in services. Students must set an appointment, and for a lot of cases, the appointment is via Zoom. The Student Health Center opened a seasonal flu clinic in the RAM Plaza, Ocean Campus.

Other academic departments have also partially reopened on campus for specific purposes. For example, the Cinema and Photography Departments started curbside pickup of needed camera equipment for student projects as of Oct. 20, 2020.

In-person non-credit registration is offered on a limited basis on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Mission Campus for non-English speakers who need assistance. Chinatown campus is also open on a limited basis.

Other campus sites are requesting authorization to partially open to conduct in-person, indoor student registration at the Ocean, Chinatown, Downtown, Evans, John Adams, Civic Center, and Southeast center.

According to the Website, “the majority of Fall 2020 courses are being offered via remote instruction and Spring 2021 instruction will be offered primarily online. Most student services will continue to be offered remotely as well.”

Instructors will use sanitation techniques to clean high-touch surfaces and after each student’s use of instructional equipment.

Staff and students will be required to wash their hands after encountering high touch surfaces including, “but not limited to, door handles, desks, countertops, phones, keyboards, light switches, handles, toilets, faucets, and radiographic equipment. Every classroom/instructional space and common area (staff workrooms, eating areas) will have hand sanitizer or a place to wash hands upon entering.”

Employees are responsible for wiping down their own workspace area.

Social distancing is required of all parties on campus. Sneeze guards have been installed and desks have been configured to reduce transmission caused by virus-containing droplets (e.g., from talking, coughing, sneezing). There is limited seating in reception areas and restrooms have been retrofitted to allow for alternate sinks, stalls, and urinals.

College custodial staff will clean classrooms, restrooms, common areas, empty garbage, and clean floors once staff and students have left the buildings.

According to documents sent by City College spokesperson Rachel Howard, “All employees and students are required to complete a COVID-19 Safety Plan training prior to accessing in-door facilities and will be required to complete a symptom checker each day prior to accessing the College indoor facilities. Building and area monitors will be deployed at the ingress points and areas throughout the building to ensure compliance with the College’s safety protocols.”

The sfphd.org website states, “under the authority of California Health and Safety Code Sections 101040, 101085, and 120175, allows small groups to assemble and in limited circumstances through in-person instruction indoors, all subject to specified health and safety requirements and restrictions.”

Dining facilities on the Ocean campus were closed, their websites marked closed and no phone calls were answered nor messages taken.

The City College reopening plan:

As of October 26, 2020 the following are open for in-person classes.

Cinema (curbside pickup) – Ocean Campus, Cloud Hall

CityBuild – Evans Campus

Dental Assisting – Ocean Campus, Cloud Hall

Flu Clinic – Ocean Campus, RAM Plaza

Health Care Technology – John Adams

In-Person Non-Credit Registration Chinatown / North Beach Mission Ocean Campus, MUB

LVN – John Adams

Radiologic Science – Ocean Campus, Cloud Hall

Registered Nursing – Ocean Campus, Cloud Hall

Rosenberg Library (curbside pickup) – Ocean Campus, Rosenberg Library Students can now borrow books and materials. They must first go to the library website to find and request library materials, course reserves and laptops. Students who are picking up a Chromebook or hotspot will be notified by email when to pick up their item. Other students will receive a confirmation email stating when to pick up their materials with instructions where to go. Wait for a confirmation email saying that the materials are ready for pick up. If students have any questions, call (415) 452-5433.

Student Health Center – Ocean Campus, Student Health Center

Services available: Virtual counter. My patient photo. No walk-ins. Phone consultation appointments. Mental health short term therapy, workshops, topics, daily tents. Consultations to instructors, staff and administrators. Support for off-campus services for free or low-cost insurance, community clinics for individual or group therapy, housing and food, primary care doctors and psychiatrists, drug and alcohol programs, legal and social services. Additional resources for CalFresh, MediCal and COVID-19.

The Flu Vaccine Clinic is offering free flu shots to students at the schedule below:

JOHN ADAMS

1820 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94117 (Grove St. Parking lot)

November 4, 2020 (10am – 12pm)

November 10, 2020 (3pm – 5pm)

MISSION CENTER

1125 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110

November 17, 2020 (2pm-4pm)

CHINATOWN CENTER

808 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108

November 18, 2020 (10am-12pm)

EVANS CENTER

1400 Evans Ave, San Francisco, CA 94124

November 24, 2020 (3pm-5pm)

OCEAN CENTER

50 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco, CA 94112 (RAM PLAZA)

All appointments have been booked for the Ocean Center, but walk-ups will also be accepted on:

October 27, 3 pm – 5 pm

October 28, 10 am – 1 pm

Please look for the pop up tents upon arrival.

If students have any questions, email studenthealth@ccsf.edu

or call (415) 239-3110 and leave a voicemail.