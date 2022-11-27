Women’s Volleyball Team Soundly Defeats Gavilan Breaking a 3-0 Losing Streak

By Gracia Hernandez-Rovelo

The City College Rams savored their victory on Oct. 28 against Gavilan College in a decisive three-set Coast Conference win and breaking a three-game losing streak.

During the first period, the Rams battled against a very well-centered team from Gavilan College, taking on a rough two-point ave

rage advantage and ending the set with a 26–25 win.

Both teams displayed a very consistent attack with well delivered passes and good serves.

The following two sets, the Rams excelled in their play with consistent block shots, pushing Gavilan College sideouts, and a barrage of scoring shots of their own. The Rams unquestionable dominance lead to a 25-13 and 26-16 victory in the final two sets.

Head Coach Sifa Faaiu, who throughout the entire game stood up and encouraged her team and celebrated each point, said, “The girls came out and played their best; they’ve worked very hard on adjustments and the results were shown today.”

Anivaolegai-Moors Tafilele ‘Aniva’ (#18) described the game as, “coming from two losses in a row motivated our team to be better. It really helped us, so we could show the good chemistry of this team and how we are focusing on rebuilding our program here and it’s starting to finally show.”

Jennife Mata’u (#10) added: “It was good seeing us capitalizing on points and pushing; we had hard first games before this, but it was nice to see us come out and fight and play with heart.”

The Rams are now 1-3 in conference standings, but 8-7 in overall play.

The Rams are back in action at home on Nov. 11 against Monterey Peninsula for a 6:30 p.m. game.