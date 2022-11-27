Sunday, November 27, 2022
Sports Volleyball 

Women’s Volleyball Team Soundly Defeats Gavilan Breaking a 3-0 Losing Streak

By Gracia Hernandez-Rovelo

 

The City College Rams savored their victory on Oct. 28 against Gavilan College in a decisive three-set Coast Conference win and breaking a three-game losing streak.

During the first period, the Rams battled against a very well-centered team from Gavilan College, taking on a rough two-point ave

The CCSF Women’s volleyball team huddles prior to the start of their match against the Gavilan College Rams on Friday, Nov 4, 2022 at the Wellness Center, Ocean Campus. Photo by Franchon Smith, Special to The Guardsman.

rage advantage and ending the set with a 26–25 win. 

Both teams displayed a very consistent attack with well delivered passes and good serves.

Freshman Anivaolegai-Moors Tafilele (18) serves during the first set of the match against Gavilan College on Friday, Nov 4, 2022 at the Wellness Center, Ocean Campus. Photo by Franchon Smith, Special to The Guardsman.

The following two sets, the Rams excelled in their play with consistent block shots, pushing Gavilan College sideouts, and a barrage of scoring shots of their own.  The Rams unquestionable dominance lead to a 25-13 and 26-16 victory in the final two sets.

While Jennifer Mata’u (10) serves (L), Vanessa Semien (2), and Leanne Zheng (6), prepare to block and recieve during the first set against Gavilan College on Friday, Nov 4, 2022 at the Wellness Center, Ocean Campus. Photo by Franchon Smith, Special to The Guardsman.

Head Coach Sifa Faaiu, who throughout the entire game stood up and encouraged her team and celebrated each point, said, “The girls came out and played their best; they’ve worked very hard on adjustments and the results were shown today.” 

CCSF Rams freshman Jennifer Mata’u (10) spikes the ball during the match against Gavilan College Rams on Friday, Nov 4, 2022 at the Wellness Center, Ocean Campus. CCSF went on to win all three sets, 27-25, 25-13, 25-16 and the match. Photo by Franchon Smith, Special to The Guardsman.

Anivaolegai-Moors Tafilele ‘Aniva’ (#18) described the game as, “coming from two losses in a row motivated our team to be better. It really helped us, so we could show the good chemistry of this team and how we are focusing on rebuilding our program here and it’s starting to finally show.”

CCSF Womens volleyball coach Sifa Faaiu (L) watches on as Jennifer Mata’u (10) and Rayssa Vital (7) block a hit from Gavilan College Rams Friday, Nov 4, 2022 at the Wellness Center, Ocean Campus. Photo by Franchon Smith, Special to The Guardsman.

Jennife Mata’u (#10) added: “It was good seeing us capitalizing on points and pushing; we had hard first games before this, but it was nice to see us come out and fight and play with heart.”

Freshman Rayssa Vital(7) prepares to spike the ball to Gavilan during the second set. The CCSF Lady Rams went on to win the set 25-13 and eventually the match winning all three sets on Friday, Nov 4, 2022 at the Wellness Center, Ocean Campus. Photo by Franchon Smith, Special to The Guardsman.

The Rams are now 1-3 in conference standings, but 8-7 in overall play.

The Rams are back in action at home on Nov. 11 against Monterey Peninsula for a 6:30 p.m. game.

 

