City College Women’s Soccer Team Appears Headed for Conference Playoffs

By Ellen Yoshitsugu

Ranked No. 4 in Northern California, the City College women’s soccer team is gearing up for the Coast Conference playoffs.

After shutting out the Skyline Trojans 8-0 on Nov 1 at home, the Rams improved to 13-2-1 with a 7-0 record in conference play.

In the game against Skyline, Leslie Murillo (#11) led the Rams scoring with two goals. Adding to the offensive assault were teammates Alexandra Jara (#2), Iliana Sanchez (#3), Evalani Dudam (#8), Yuridia Corona (#12), Maleah Evans (#14), and Nare Avetian (#21) with one goal each.

Meanwhile, Rams Goalkeeper Elvira Motuapuaka posted her ninth shutout of the season.

On Nov. 4 the Rams were handed a win at home when Foothill College had to forfeit their game because they didn’t have the required minimum number of players in good health.

The Rams, who are on a 11-game winning streak, close out the season with two tough upcoming games.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m., the Rams take on the Canada Colts in an away game. The Colts also have an impressive overall record at 13-2-1 and are 5-2 in conference play.

The Rams then wind-up the season against the undefeated Cabrillo Seahawks on Friday, Nov. 11 at Cabrillo. The Seahawks are 11-5-3 overall and 7-0 in conference action.

The outcome of these games will decide who gets the Coast North Division title. The playoffs begin on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Rams Coach Jeff Wilson said the team is strong enough that even if they were to lose the last two games, they will still qualify for the playoffs.