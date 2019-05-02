Have Your Say Opinions & Editorials Have Your Say May 1, 2019May 1, 2019 The Guardsman 0 Comments have your say, HYS, Michael Montalvo, ocean campus, vaccination, Vaccines By Michael Montalvo Should there be a government standard for vaccines? “No, I think making vaccines available for everyone and allowing the choice to vaccinate should be effective and should be enough.”Alison Streete, Computer Science “I think we should all get vaccinated. They are important because you do not want to get other people sick.”Larry Breeland, Theater “Yes, everyone should vaccinate their kids.”Maggie Losch, Undeclared “I do think there should be, because it keeps most of the population safer. People not getting vaccinated it puts people in danger.”Sasha Lifsitz, Computer Science Engineering “I am pro-vaccine myself but I do think people should make their own choices.”Zelda Sherwood, biology scienceHave your Say