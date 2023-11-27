Rams Football Team Overwhelms Diablo Valley College Vikings 

By Gene Thompson

The Rams football team devastated the Diablo Valley College Vikings, 56-0, in yet another blowout in their quest to repeat the 2021 perfect 13-0 season including the state championship. Their record is now 8-0.

Retired City College swimming and water polo coach Jim Cunningham said he thought the Ram’s chances of going 13-0 were “excellent because they’ve been playing real well up to this point and there are only two games after this if they’re lucky enough to win. I foresee them winning from here on out.”

Ted Booras, father of the Rams quarterback with the same name, said, “This team has talent and works hard. I think the chances of going undefeated are good.”

The Rams were ahead 43-0 by halftime, adding 13 more points in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Dorian Hale was excellent, completing passes all over the field with two touchdown throws to Jeremiah Crum and one to Max Rodarte. Hale scored twice on 1-yard runs.

Tyrei Washington and Nathan Iskander also scored on short runs. Quarterback Teddy Booras, who replaced Hale late in the game, threw a touchdown pass to Brandon Newton to complete the rout.

The defense was clearly superior in their first shutout of the season. Trey Baker, Edward Kofuma-Henry, and Charles Cox III each grabbed an interception.

The lopsided game provided a great show for former members of the college community returning to the campus for Homecoming. James Cotten, who played for the Rams football team in 1996-97, went on to a career with the Buffalo Bills. Cotton said he was visiting with “a whole group of former players, from as far back as the 1980s. That means there are a lot of champions around the field today.”

One of those champions was Jesslin Robinson, who played on the national championship team of 2007 and was with the same homecoming group. “I’m a native San Franciscan, so playing for City College meant a lot for me. I came from a rough part of the city and playing for City College and earning my degree gave me the chance to be part of something bigger than myself. It’s an honor to be a part of this. This is a great team.”

Colton Bennington, offensive lineman for the Rams brought matters back to earth: “We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said about the chances of a perfect season and championship. “We’re doing great, but it’s one game at a time.”

The Rams’ next game will be Saturday, Nov. 4, 1:00 p.m. at Chabot College.