Football Finale: Rams End Season With Loss to CSM; Look Ahead for Possible Bowl Game

Story from Contributing Source/City Athletics

Although the Rams suffered a devastating 31-13 loss to the College of San Mateo Bulldogs on November 12 in the final game of the football season, they still hope to secure a postseason bowl bid.

City College entered the game tied atop the league standings at 3-1 with San Mateo and Laney. They only needed a win to claim at least a share of the Bay 6 title.

But that would not happen as the Bulldogs set the tone early, scoring the game’s first 24 points and carrying a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rams finally scored at 12:54 left to go in the game when Quarterback Jeremy Stephens closed out a seven-play, 73-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown run. The Rams couldn’t convert the point after touchdown.

Less than two-minutes later, Rams’ defensive player Matthew Eskridge II stripped the ball from quarterback Ritchie Watts.

Stephens wasted little time in connecting with Daelin DeGraffenreid on the Rams’ first play for a 31-yard TD reception.

But Rams would get no closer.

City College ended the regular season with a 6-4 overall record and 3-2 mark in Bay 6 League play.