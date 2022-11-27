Sunday, November 27, 2022
Football Finale: Rams End Season With Loss to CSM; Look Ahead for Possible Bowl Game

Story from Contributing Source/City Athletics

 

Although the Rams suffered a devastating 31-13 loss to the College of San Mateo Bulldogs on November 12 in the final game of the football season, they still hope to secure a postseason bowl bid.

CCSF wide receiver Aaron Espero (#2) warms up catching passes prior to the start of the game with visiting CSM Bulldogs on Nov 12, 2022 at George Rush Stadium, San Francisco. For the game, Espero had 2 receptions for 28 yards. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman

City College entered the game tied atop the league standings at 3-1 with San Mateo and Laney. They only needed a win to claim at least a share of the Bay 6 title.

But that would not happen as the Bulldogs set the tone early, scoring the game’s first 24 points and carrying a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

CCSF Rams wide receiver Daelin DeGraffenreid (#9) catches a pass from QB Jeremy Stephens for a 31-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter on Nov 12, 2022 at the George Rush Stadium, San Francisco. The scoring pass was a 1 play drive for 31 yards which made the score CSM 24-13. The quick scoring drive took only 0.09 seconds and left more than 11 minutes to go in the 4th quarter. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman.

The Rams finally scored at 12:54 left to go in the game when Quarterback Jeremy Stephens closed out a seven-play, 73-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown run. The Rams couldn’t convert the point after touchdown.

Rams wide receiver Daelin DeGraffenreid (#9) stretches out for a touchdown in the 4th quarter vs the CSM Bulldogs on Nov 12, 2022 at the George Rush Stadium, San Francisco. DeGraffenreid finished the game with 2 receptions, 43 yards and 1 TD. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman.

Less than two-minutes later, Rams’ defensive player Matthew Eskridge II stripped the ball from quarterback Ritchie Watts.

The CCSF football team kicks off to start the game against visiting College of San Mateo on Nov 12, 2022 at the George Rush Stadium, San Francisco. The Rams with a 3-1 record are tied with CSM and Laney College for the lead in the league standings. The CCSF Team needed a win to have a share of the league title. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman.

Stephens wasted little time in connecting with Daelin DeGraffenreid on the Rams’ first play for a 31-yard TD reception.

But Rams would get no closer.

CCSF Rams wide receiver Mateo Jimenez (#13) catches a 4th quarter pass from QB Jeremy Stephens in the game vs the CSM Bulldogs on Nov 12, 2022 at the George Rush Stadium, San Francisco. Jimenez had a team high 5 receptions for 37 yards. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman.

City College ended the regular season with a 6-4 overall record and 3-2 mark in Bay 6 League play.

CCSF Quarterback Jeremy Stephens (#6) runs for a 24-yard TD in the 4th qt for the first CCSF score in the game at the George Rush Stadium, San Francisco on Nov 12, 2022. QB Stephens TD run capped a 73-yard drive and made the score CSM 24-6 after the Rams were not able to convert the 2-pt PAT. Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman.

 

